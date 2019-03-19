

A fire at a small homeless camp under the north end of the Lions Gate Bridge sent a large plume of smoke over the bridge Tuesday.

Footage from CTV's Chopper 9 shortly 7 p.m. showed what appeared to be wooden pallets on fire.

Police told CTV News they're not disclosing how many people live at the camp, but were trying to evacuate everyone safely.

First responders said they had to keep their distance from the blaze because they weren't sure if there were any explosive materials on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung