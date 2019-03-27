

CTV News Vancouver





A major K-pop group is about to launch its first North American tour, which includes a stop in Vancouver this spring.

NCT 127, an offshoot of the Seoul-based supergroup NCT, is scheduled to perform at Pacific Coliseum on May 19, two days after a show at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The "NEO City - The Origin" tour has 12 North American stops total, beginning with a concert in New Jersey on April 24.

NCT 127 has built up a large following since launching in 2016, including 4 million fans on Instagram and about 1.5 million on Twitter. For context, that's about twice as many as Nickelback.

Just like other superstar musicians, the 10-member group has inspired a fan culture that can border on obsessed – an online profile for lead singer Lee Tae Yong, who goes by Taeyong on stage, lists his blood type along with more typical stats such as height, weight and birthday.

Fans of Justin Bieber, who has more than 100 million Twitter followers, can also find his blood type with an easy Google search.

NCT 127's name stands for "Neo Culture Technology," which is said to describe the parent supergroup's concept of having unlimited members, while 127 refers to the longitude coordinate of Seoul.

Tickets for the tour went on sale over the weekend, and there weren't any available for the Vancouver or Toronto stops as of Wednesday afternoon. Updates can be found on the K-pop group's website.