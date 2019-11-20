VANCOUVER – The singer of one of B.C.'s best-known rock bands has died at age 57.

John Fraser Mann, lead singer of Spirit of the West, died in Vancouver on Wednesday from early onset Alzheimer's Disease, which he was diagnosed with several years ago, according to a statement on the band's Facebook page.

"John was a man of uncommon courage, was a loyal and beloved friend, a gentleman of great social conscience, and a soul brimming with creativity and enthusiasm," the statement said. "Most importantly, he was a loving father to Harlan & Hattie and a wonderful husband to Jill Daum."

The band was perhaps best-known for its song Home for a Rest.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

This is a developing story.