VANCOUVER -- Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says goaltender Jacob Markstrom has undergone a “minor lower body procedure” and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Benning provided the update on the Canucks' top goaltender in a statement Wednesday evening.

Markstrom suffered an injury in Vancouver's 9-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Thatcher Demko started Vancouver's last game, a 4-3 overtime win at Montreal on Tuesday.

The Canucks acquired veteran goaltender Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils at Monday's trade deadline to shore up their goaltending in Markstrom's absence.

Markstrom has a record of 23-16-4 with a 2.75 goals-against average, a career-high .918 save percentage and two shutouts this season.

The Canucks were in Ottawa for a Thursday night game against the Senators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.