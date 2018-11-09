By many accounts, Thursday night's debate on electoral reform did little to enlighten voters – and one line in particular left a few viewers scratching their heads in confusion.

"If you were woke, you'd know pro rep is lit," John Horgan told opponent Andrew Wilkinson at one point.

The premier was trying to sell proportional representation as hip and modern, but judging by reaction on Twitter, not everyone could make sense of his slang.

(Merriam-Webster offers explainers for anyone unfamiliar with either "woke" or "lit.")

Unfortunately for Horgan, even some who understood the zinger found it a little forced.

The BC NDP leaned into the remark with a visual tweet…

…but managed to generate even more jokes.

But despite the memes and jokes, some people supported the premier's youthful message.