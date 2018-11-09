

CTV Vancouver





By many accounts, Thursday night's debate on electoral reform did little to enlighten voters – and one line in particular left a few viewers scratching their heads in confusion.

"If you were woke, you'd know pro rep is lit," John Horgan told opponent Andrew Wilkinson at one point.

The premier was trying to sell proportional representation as hip and modern, but judging by reaction on Twitter, not everyone could make sense of his slang.

Me looking up "woke" and "lit". Because I've never heard of it before. Honest. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/XmUzMF5maR — Charles Gauthier (@DowntownCharles) November 9, 2018

If this debate taught me one thing, it's that we desperately need more young people in both politics and media. #ProRep may be lit but I had to explain *more than once* what woke means this evening #bcpoli — Shannon Waters (@sobittersosweet) November 9, 2018

(Merriam-Webster offers explainers for anyone unfamiliar with either "woke" or "lit.")

Unfortunately for Horgan, even some who understood the zinger found it a little forced.

“If you were woke you would know prop rep is lit.”

-John Horgan, Premier of BC pic.twitter.com/oM5F0eaAy3 — Dan Came (@Dan_Cam) November 9, 2018

"If you were woke, you would know pro rep is lit" - John Horgan



This is our premier ladies and gentlemen #BCPoli #ProportionalRepresentation #SpeakToTheYouth pic.twitter.com/3rYG3e0J52 — Kurtis Mayne (@Hotztuph) November 9, 2018

The BC NDP leaned into the remark with a visual tweet…

…but managed to generate even more jokes.

But despite the memes and jokes, some people supported the premier's youthful message.

Everyone I see crowing about John Horgan's "woke" retort are at least two decades too old to use the word genuinely or have any idea what young voters might make of it. — Jeff Jedras (@jeffjedras) November 9, 2018