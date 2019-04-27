

It's the end of an era for the Comedy Mix. After 15 years, the comedy club is closing its doors Saturday night.

Many top stand-up comedians have graced its stage but the club is forced to move after the lease expired. Now, management is looking for a new home.

Ivan Decker, winner of the 2018 Juno Award for Comedy Album of the Year, told CTV News he has many fond memories of the Comedy Mix.

He shared how he had just turned 19 when he scored his first gig and had continued to do stand-up there over the past decade.

"A venue like that, it's the gym, it's where we prepare every single TV set we've ever done, every festival spot. All of those jokes are honed, prepared, and sometimes, even written on that stage first," he said. "It's basically like our training facility is going away."

Yumi Nagashima performed during one of the last shows at the Burrard Street location. She recalled how emotional she felt knowing it was going to be her gig there.

"It's such a special, magical atmosphere at the Comedy Mix. I cried uncontrollably knowing it is going to close," she said.

The final shows at the club are at 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday.