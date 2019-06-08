

CTV News Vancouver





Roughly 1,000 people attended a special farewell ceremony for Langley Secondary School on Saturday.

2019 marks the 110th anniversary of the school, which was called Langley High School before it was rebuilt in 1949. That 1949 building is scheduled for demolition this summer, with a new section of the school slated to open in 2020.

Principal Marcello Moino told CTV News the large crowd was likely a product of the school’s imminent demolition.

“This is the last chance to walk the halls of the old LSS before they’re torn down,” Moino said. “Most of the people we see in there graduated in the late 40s, early 50s, 60s, and to walk the halls one last time I think was a big draw.”

The old building houses hundreds of photographs from the school’s 110 year history, many of which are currently on display in the hallways.

Moino said there won’t be as much space for such displays in the new building, but the school hopes to digitize the images and create new, interactive, searchable displays that will help keep the community’s history alive.