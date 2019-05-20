

A pair of local drivers who have been recognized for their ability to maximize their car's fuel efficiency are sharing their trips to help fellow drivers.

Don and Susan Dalip say they only spend $50 a week on gas driving across Metro Vancouver.

They say there are a few things to know about driving to save gas.

"You really don't need to be in a rush anywhere," says Susan.

The couple says slowing down, driving in a calmer fashion, reducing the number of trips you make and planning out those trips are the most important tips.

"Driving in a calmer fashion is a positive," said Don.

Their advice comes as B.C. grapples with record-high gas prices, topping 171 cents a litre.

One survey, conducted by Toyota Canada, s8uggested more than gas of British Columbians were rethinking road trips this summer over the cost of gas.

In response, Premier John Horgan asked the B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why prices have risen more in the province than anywhere else across the country.

The couple took CTV Morning Live host Keri Adams on a test drive and shared more advice on the terrain to avoid and planning out your commute to work.

"I avoid this big hill, I'll go another route that's a little flatter (and) that's about the same distance," Don said during the test drive. "It's a little easier on fuel economy and wear and tear on the vehicle."

He advises seeking out flatter routes, as driving uphill consumes gas.

And when going downhill, let your vehicle coast and use the bare minimum amount of gas, he added.

Don says the changes may seem small, but it pays off in the end.

"These differences may be incremental but over time they do add up and you save money."