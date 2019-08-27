A renowned Hollywood screenwriter will be helping Hollywood tell the inspiring real-life story of a local university basketball player.

Angelo Pizzo, a writer known for sports films including "Rudy," is producing a movie on the University of British Columbia's Charles Dai, a tale that is in some ways similar to the 1993 hit film.

"Rudy" is based on the story of Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, a man who dreamed of playing college football but struggled to make up the grades and tuition. Eventually he earns a place on the field after showing how hard he's willing to work.

Dai's story isn't about football, but he knows about having the odds stacked against him.

He just completed an unlikely hoops career with the UBC Thunderbirds, and joined CTV Morning Live to talk about his story hitting the silver screen.

"It's unreal," he said.

Of his time on the court, Dai said he wanted to play seven years ago.

"That was my goal, and then now I followed it. I followed my plan. And it worked out, and it's going to be great."

The first three times he tried out for the team, he was one of 40 students vying for a position and was cut.

"I remember the first time – the tears started flowing," Kevin Hanson, UBC's basketball head coach, said Tuesday.

"The second time, more tears flowed, and then the third time, even more tears."

But then Dai decided to try a different tactic: "The knocking on the door started every single day."

Hanson said Dai's drive and determination inspired those involved with the team.

"In the end, it's been a great, great journey to be part of."

Friend and teammate Luka Zaharijevic said the movie idea came about after Dai scored his first basket in the Canadian Interuniversity Sport championship.

"We started tweeting different Hollywood directors and companies and agencies, and we started tweeting Angelo Pizzo and emailed him," Zaharijevic said.

"What happened was he actually got back because he saw Charles' story and very, very inspired by it."

He said they emailed back and forth, and Dai was invited to a celebration for the 25th anniversary of "Rudy."

"That's where he met Angelo Pizzo and Rudy himself, the actual Rudy," Zaharijevic said.

Dai was asked what it was like to be part of the Thunderbirds, a team that loved him and rallied around him.

"Representing UBC on the chest (of a jersey) means so much to me. That means I got accepted by Canada, and studying at one of the best universities in the world. I feel like it's special because no matter where you go, people will recognize, 'Oh, Thunderbirds,'" he said.

"And you just know it means so much to the community, and not only the community but also people back home in China. They know I inspire the community, and not only in basketball, but also representing the Chinese community… I think it means so much."