VANCOUVER -- It is the time of year for all things merry and bright.

Beauty expert Natalie Sexton joined CTV Morning Live to share beauty finds that brighten smiles and hair, and even offer a glowing complexion. All the items Sexton shared make great holiday gifts.

For the gift of gorgeous hair Sexton recommended Joico Blonde Life Shampoo and Conditioner.

These salon-quality products revive blonde tresses without weighing the hair down.

For the gift of glowing skin, Sexton featured Olay Serums.

Serums have been used by celebrity makeup artists for many years. Sexton said one drop of Olay Serums has the power to renew one million skin cells.

The winter season can be tough on hands due to the cold weather, and the amount of sanitizing people are doing has been especially drying.

For the gift of moisturized hands and nails, Sexton recommended Zero 100% Natural Hand and Nail Cream. This is a brand new natural line that has arrived at Shoppers Drug Mart this year.

With all the virtual meetings happening in 2020, there is more focus on the face.

Sexton recommended giving the gift of a bright smile with an Oral-B io7 Rechargable Toothbrush. The dentist-inspired brush is high tech with five smart modes of cleaning.

Many skin-care routines are face focused, but the neck is one of the first places to show the signs of aging.

Sexton recommended the gift of luxury skin care with Skinceuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair.

With the change of season it is easy to feel zapped and not very refreshed upon waking. Sexton recommended a way to give the gift of beauty sleep.

Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask replenishes and revives dull skin with explosive hydration.

All of these gifts are sure to delight those remaining on the holiday shopping list.

