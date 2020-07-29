VANCOUVER -- A high-risk sex offender will be residing in a halfway house in Vancouver, according to a public warning from the Vancouver Police Department issued Wednesday.

Police say 49-year-old Michael Wayne Carpenter "poses a risk of significant harm to the safety of vulnerable female children, youth and adults."

Carpenter is currently serving a 10-year, long-term supervision order, police said. The order is the result of convictions on three counts of sexual assault with a weapon, three counts of forcible confinement and three counts of uttering threats to cause death or harm.

Police describe Carpenter as a white man with short brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5'9" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

As part of his supervision order, Carpenter is required to abide by a variety of conditions, according to the VPD.

He cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs. He cannot own, use or possess a computer or any device that would allow access to the Internet. He cannot purchase, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material.

Carpenter is also prohibited from entering any private dwelling and from travelling to Kamloops, B.C. He must report all friendships, sexual relationships and intimate relationships with women.

He also cannot be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18, except in certain conditions. Police did not elaborate on what those conditions are.

Anyone who sees Carpenter in violation of any of these conditions is asked to call 911, police said.

Wednesday's warning from Vancouver police is not the first one they've issued about Carpenter. In 2015, police notified the public of Carpenter's intention to reside in Vancouver. In November of that year, he was placed under house arrest for breaching his conditions, but police issued another warning about him in August 2016 when that house arrest ended.