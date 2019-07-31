

Jordan Jiang , CTV News Vancouver





A Mercedes-Benz G Class SUV ended up on its side after a crash involving three vehicles Tuesday night, according to Richmond RCMP.

The crash happened on Stolberg Street near Cambie Road around 11:30 p.m.

Richmond RCMP arrived to find that the driver of an SUV had crashed into two parked cars on Stolberg Street.

According to Richmond Mounties, several people were taken to hospital as a precaution, but they did not specify if speed or impairment may have played a factor in this crash.

All the vehicles involved in the crash were eventually towed away, and Stolberg Street has since reopened.