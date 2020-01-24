VANCOUVER -- Events being held in B.C. this weekend aim to raise money to help sick kids just be kids.

The ninth annual Fishermen Helping Kids With Cancer's herring sale is being held in Richmond and Victoria.

The charity says it donates all of its proceeds to buying special things for kids getting cancer treatment through the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

Money from the sale of 20-pound bags of herring goes toward books, games, gaming consoles, food for holidays and comfort items not covered by hospital budgets.

Each bag of fish is donated by commercial fishermen and volunteers, and sold for $15. This year, hake will also be available.

In Richmond, the bags will be on sale at 12740 Trites Rd. in Richmond from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Victoria, the sale is on Saturday and Sunday at 27 Erie St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone just wishing to donate, without buying a bag, can do so online.