An early morning shooting has rocked a quiet Comox Valley neighbourhood.

Two Courtenayy businesses have been cordoned off with police tape at the intersection of Cumberland Road and Piercy Avenue Sunday.

RCMP said they were called to the area for reports of shots being fired, when they arrived, they found a bullet had struck the side of the Coffee Love Bug and another bullet shattered its door. A second building appeared to have been hit, along with an unoccupied vehicle.

"We came across a scene where we know that shots have been fired, that multiple shots have been fired," said Cst. Monika Terragni with the Comox Valley RCMP. "At this time, we've got investigators who are looking into exactly what happened."

One nearby resident told CTV News that she heard the gunfire around 1:15 a.m. and the ordeal lasted about five minutes, adding she counted 15 distinct shots.

RCMP said there are no reports of injuries.

"We don't have any evidence of anybody being hit. We don't have a victim who was come forward at this time. There was no evidence left at the scene to indicate that anybody has been grievously injured," Terragni said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

