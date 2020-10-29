VANCOUVER -- The Grouse Grind reopened Thursday after unsafe weather conditions forced the trail to close temporarily on Sunday.

In a tweet Wednesday, Metro Vancouver said the popular hiking destination was allowed to reopen thanks to warming temperatures and rainfall, but cautioned that people should be "aware that there may still be slippery or icy sections at higher portions of the trail." Hikers are advised to be prepared with appropriate clothing and equipment, microspikes are recommended due to snow and ice in the upper portion of the trail.

Weather conditions last weekend dipped temperatures below freezing, making for icy conditions on the higher sections of Grouse Mountain.

Thursday’s forecast showed a high of 5 degrees and light rain.

Backcountry in Lynn Headwaters Regional Park remains closed. On it’s website, Metro Vancouver warns of snow and slippery conditions, heavy rainfall and lack of visibility due to fog and snow.

The closure applies to routes beyond Norvan Falls, and those north of Dam Mountain and Thunderbird Ridge.