A B.C. breast milk bank that supplies pasteurized milk to newborns in hospitals across the province is in need of donors.

The BC Women's Hospital-based initiative says milk from a baby's own mother is always the first choice, but a donor's can be the next best thing.

Breast milk provides babies with antibodies to fight disease and infection, BC Women's says, and it's especially important for sick, premature and very tiny babies.

The demand is high, and supply often runs low. Currently, the bank is seeking new donors to help supply hospitals including Chilliwack General, Langley, Lions Gate, Royal Columbian, Surrey Memorial and St. Paul's.

The bank hopes to expand to include all neonatal intensive care and maternity units in the future.

Those interested in becoming a donor can get more information online, including answers to frequently asked questions.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber

