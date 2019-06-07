

A fuel slick spotted in the waters of Burrard Inlet Friday afternoon is unrecoverable, according to the Coast Guard.

The fuel was discovered streaking from the area of Stanley Park's Brockton Point Lighthouse all the way into Coal Harobur Marina at around 1 p.m.

The slick passed directly through the Chevron Barge, though officials said the gas station wasn't the source of the spill.

Coast Guard environmental response officers were dispatched the area to assess the situation, and determined the fuel came from "a vessel transiting from the fuel dock to its moorage in Coal Harbour."

"The product on the water was determined to be an unrecoverable sheen," a Coast Guard spokesperson said in an email.

It's unclear what kind of fuel spilled, or how much made it into the water. Despite the length of the slick, officials suggested there might not be much fuel in the inlet.

"When it comes to pollutants on water, it may spread and look like a large spill when in fact it is quite small," the Coast Guard said.