VANCOUVER -- The third Monday in January is deemed Blue Monday.

The combination of the holidays being over, darker days and personal debt can lead to feelings of depression and anxiety.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five Canadians will experience a mental health crisis or be diagnosed with a mental illness.

CMHA says that loneliness and lack of physical activity have established links with mental health such as increased anxiety and depression.

On CTV Morning Live, Robert Visscher of CMHA Vancouver-Fraser shared five ways regular exercise can help ease those feelings.

Physical activity can:

boost your mood and energy levels;

inspire a sense of pride, self-esteem and general wellbeing;

improve concentration;

help with better quality sleep; and

release feel good endorphins that enhance a sense of wellbeing.

Fitness World has partnered with CMHA Vancouver-Fraser to promote using fitness as medicine.

Fitness World CEO Chris Smith shared details about the FW'21 Fitness Challenge.

This is a great way for people to start working toward their goals toward improved physical and mental wellbeing.

The FW'21 Challenge costs $99 to participate and includes:

a nutrition program;

exercise program from a trainer;

online team support;

a chance to win $1,000

For those working out on-site at Fitness World, the team has made health and safety a top priority.

Members can expect contactless check-in, hand-sanitizing stations, frequent cleaning and many other enhanced health and safety measures.

Chris Smith says that Fitness World is a gym for everyone and the company prides itself on offering a low-cost, high-value experience.

Fitness World:

Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser