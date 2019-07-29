

Jordan Jiang , CTV News Vancouver





Two buildings have been destroyed after a large fire tore through it Sunday evening, sending one firefighter to hospital.

Around 6 p.m. fire crews "arrived to a fire burning on the Clark Street side, unfortunately it was in between two buildings," said Deputy Chief Kirk Heaven with Port Moody Fire Rescue.

"I ran into our building, grabbed a fire extinguisher, threw it up to him, he tried to put it [the fire] out," said Rainer Daniels who lives nearby.

Heaven said fighting the fire in these older style buildings was a huge challenge, and they called Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for assistance with the fourth alarm fire.

With the intense heat, some firefighters had to take breaks, but one firefighter was taken to hospital with an ankle injury.

"He is with BC ambulance and he should be okay. He hurt his ankle," Heaven said. "It was a challenge, but the crews did an excellent job, and with the assistance with Coquitlam it worked out as best as we can get this."

Fire crews were on scene overnight to make sure there were no flare ups. A fire investigator was on scene to determine a cause of the fire.