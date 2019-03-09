

CTV Vancouver





Smoke poured from a Chilliwack home as fire crews tried to contain the blaze.

Fire officials said 30 firefighters were called to the home on the 9400-block of Robson Street around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

"Upon arrival, we discovered heavy smoke and flames venting from an older two-storey residential home,” said Assist. Chief Chris Wilson.

He said the house sustianed extensive fire, smoke and water damage but crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Wilson said no one was home at the time of the fire and they were able to rescue the family's dog, which needed some oxygen and water.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and officials believe it is accidental in nature.