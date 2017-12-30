A family with no electricity in Abbotsford had to flee their home Saturday after a fire started while they were using their wood-burning fireplace.

Assistant Chief Ron Hull with the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service said crews arrived to find a fire that had spread from the fireplace to the wall.

"We've been without power in this area for a little while," he said. "They were using a wood fireplace to heat their home tonight."

The family will likely be displaced while crews repair damage, Hull said.

The Fraser Valley was hit with two ice storms on Thursday and Friday that initially left 134,000 customers without power. As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 28,000 customers were still waiting for it to be restored.

Progress has been hindered by freezing temps & ice-loaded branches that continue to fall, causing additional damage. Dangerous road conditions have made it difficult for crews to access repairs. In some cases, crews have been unable to climb poles and towers in a safe manner — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2017

While BC Hydro crews are busy restoring electricity, emergency crews have also been working around the clock.

Hull estimates the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service has responded to 350-400 calls in 48 hours.

"We've had all our crews out, auxillary and career, and just manage it the best we can," he said.

He advised residents to stay inside to avoid downed power lines and falling trees.

"If you can stay home, stay home. It'd be really nice to keep you off the roads," he said.