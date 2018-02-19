

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada is warning that those on British Columbia's South Coast could experience record-breaking cold weather this week.

"We are expecting much colder than normal temperatures for at least the next three to five days," said Cindy Yu, a meteorologist with the agency. "The cold is really here to stay."

Vancouver saw a low of -4 C on Monday, and lows of -5 C are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Nighttime temperatures are likely to hover just below 0 C for the rest of the week, according to Environment Canada.

The daily highs between Monday and Sunday range from 1 C to 7 C.

Similar lows are expected throughout the Lower Mainland this week, but communities located at higher altitudes could see even colder temperatures. In Whistler, temperatures could drop as low as -16 C in the coming days.

In Vancouver, all-time lows for Feb. 20 and 21 currently sit at about -6 C. On Thursday, temperatures would only have to drop below -4 C to set a new record.

According to Environment Canada, the average low during this week of the year is 1.8 C, while the average high is between 8 C and 9 C.

The February freeze is also likely to bring with it some precipitation.

Metro Vancouver could see flurries on Wednesday and a mix of rain and snow on Friday, before slightly warmer temperatures turn the snow into rain on the weekend.

Snowfall temporarily shut down the curb lanes of the Alex Fraser Bridge Sunday and Monday as a precaution when snow started accumulating on the bridge’s cables.

The cold snap has prompted Vancouver to activate three of its warming centres.

The Britannia, Carnegie and West End community centres opened their doors to help people escape the cold Sunday night as the mercury dropped to -5 C, and all three will be doing the same on Monday and Tuesday.

Homeless advocates caution these frigid nights pose a number of potential dangers beyond the cold itself; some people without shelter will use the warming effect of opioids to battle the cold, and others turn to lighting candles in tents and other close spaces.

In November, a candle set a tent in Chilliwack on fire and left a woman inside critically injured.

Temperatures are forecast to reach as low as -7 C overnight Monday and -6 C overnight Tuesday – well below what would normally be expected in mid-February, according to Environment Canada.

Vancouver said its warming centres welcome men and women alike, and do not turn away people with pets, bikes or shopping carts. No reservations are required and the city provides hot beverages and snacks inside.

The cold snap follows a freezing weekend that saw some areas of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley hit with several centimetres of snowfall.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst