

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A man in his early 30s has died after a fatal crash in Abbotsford.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday, police say they responded to a serious collision on Old Yale Road, west of Ware Street.

When they arrived to the area, emergency services found two injured people – a male driver in his early 30s and a woman passenger. The man died from his injuries while the woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still being investigated and that the name of the victim won't be released at this time.