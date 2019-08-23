

CTV News Vancouver





A downed tree in Langley has left thousands without power near Walnut Grove Friday morning.

BC Hydro says 2,842 customers have no power in the area south of 96th Avenue, west of 216th Street, east of Telegraph Trail and North of 83A Avenue.

They say a tree has fallen down across their wires.

The power was reportedly off around 6:15 a.m. BC Hydro says crews are onsite, but there is not an estimate of when power will be restored yet.