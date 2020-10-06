VANCOUVER -- Erica Wark joined CTV Morning Live with some exciting news: Hudson's Bay has reopened its luxury department, the Room, after an extensive renovation.

The brands selected are focused toward the Vancouverite and for the first time, the Room is carrying menswear collections.

Wark shared that the fall season is all about earthy tones, knit textures and the ability to layer.

She shared some of her favourite finds from the Room.

Her first look showcased street style, which offers comfort while remaining polished.

The items showcased were a Les Coyotes De Paris top, Maison Margiela pants, boots from Design Lab and a bag from By Far.

The menswear Wark shared involved classic HBC stripes.

The look was from an 11-piece HBC and Moschino collaboration on a designer collection that has just launched.

Animal print and leather looks were highlighted for the season.

For those looking to cozy up, Hudson's Bay does have a private label with cashmere.

Check out the videos above for a sneak peek of the looks Wark put together.

The Room collections can be found at Hudson's Bay on Granville Street.

Designer collections are available at thebay.com.

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter