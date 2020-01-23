VANCOUVER -- Six Metro Vancouver homes were evacuated Thursday morning after a mudslide swept down Burnaby Mountain.

The residents were out of their homes for most of the day, but the evacuation order was lifted at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Photos from the scene following the 9 a.m. slide showed dirt and debris across an alley near Bayview Drive and Barnett Road in Burnaby. It was raining heavily at the time.

Also visible was what appeared to be an uprooted tree or trees.

A retaining wall was knocked over by the slide, breaking with the weight of the mud, and debris seeped in a garage, but the damage is considered minor.

It didn't appear that homes were badly damaged; the city's manager of public works said they were evacuated as a precaution.

Brian Carter added there was potential for further erosion of the slope, and that a geotechnical engineer had been called in.

The engineer will assess the stabilization of the slope before people are allowed back into their homes.

Hydro workers were also there, though BC Hydro's website did not show an outage in the area of the mudslide. Carter said hydro was asked to help make sure the site was safe.

In a message on Twitter, the city warned of flooding in another area of Burnaby.





Still Creek Drive, Still Creek Avenue, Westminster Avenue and Regent Street have been closed between Eastbrook Parkway and Douglas Road due to flooding. The Central Valley Greenway trail is also closed, a message on Twitter Thursday morning said.

Photos from Shane MacKichan

