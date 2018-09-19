

CTV Vancouver





A man is dead following a crash involving a cube van and a five-ton truck in Abbotsford Wednesday.

The collision occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of No. 5 and Dixon roads.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the driver of the cube van seriously injured and trapped inside the vehicle.

"Unfortunately, despite the efforts of those emergency crews, the man died at (the) scene prior to transport to hospital," the Abbotsford Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle is co-operating with investigators.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim's identity.

"We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the man killed in this tragic accident," police said.

Investigators remained at the scene following the collision and are trying to piece together exactly what happened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).