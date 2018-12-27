

CTV Vancouver





Hours after a hit-and-run that left a 39-year-old man dead in East Vancouver, police have identified a driver and seized his vehicle.

The victim was found seriously injured on Kingsway near Glen Drive shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Sadly, the Vancouver residents died shortly after being rushed to hospital for treatment. It's unclear how long he had been left at the scene before he was discovered.

Late Thursday afternoon, Sgt. Jason Robillard confirmed police have identified a suspect in the hit-and-run, but said they won't be deciding on charges until a full investigation has been completed.

"The 54-year-old driver in this case eventually did the right thing by coming forward," Robillard said in a statement. "He has been released pending further investigation."

Earlier in the day, police said the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run would have likely sustained front-end damage, including a broken headlight.

Robillard suggested the driver might try hiding the vehicle in order to elude authorities.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators can contact the Vancouver Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi