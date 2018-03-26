

CTV Vancouver





A driver was slapped with a hefty fine and a roadside impoundment after police say they were clocked at more than 90 km/h above the speed limit.

The driver was pulled over in Maple Ridge Sunday in the area of Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue.

Police said their radar clocked their vehicle at 162 km/h – 92 km/h over the speed limit of 70. The driver was given a $483 ticket for excessive speeding, and the vehicle was impounded immediately.

The sedan will sit in an impound lot for at least seven days, Mounties said, and the driver may be subject to a driver risk premium of $320 a year for the next three years.

Drivers in a similar situation could also face a criminal charge for dangerous driving, police said.

Sunday's incident was the highest speed Mounties have seen on the stretch of road this year, they said.