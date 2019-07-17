

CTV News Vancouver





If you hear what sounds like gunshots near the Vancouver Convention Centre on Wednesday morning, don't be alarmed.

The Vancouver Police Department is giving the public a heads-up that a real-life training emergency is taking place, which may lead to sounds of "blank firing" ammunition.

Businesses along the waterfront are also warning the public that police officers may be seen carrying weapons and there could be vehicles with flashing lights and loud noises.

Training is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with convention centre staff and VPD's emergency response team.

The convention centre's west building will be closed during the training operation.