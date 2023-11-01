Deer with arrow stuck in its side wandering Greater Victoria: conservation officers

B.C. conservation officers are searching for a deer with an arrow embedded in its side that’s been walking around Greater Victoria.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service told CTV News it had received several calls from people who had seen the wounded buck. On Sunday morning, a resident posted a photo of the animal on social media after spotting it near Braefoot Park.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, conservation officers said they had not found the deer.

The BCCOS said once found, it will assess the animal and attempt to remove the arrow if it’s safe to do so.

Conservation officers are also investigating whether the buck was legally hunted, adding that there are areas along the Saanich Peninsula where bow hunting is permitted.

Anyone who sees the deer or has information about what happened to it is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.