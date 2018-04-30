Mounties are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside a Richmond home early Monday.

Their bodies were located shortly after 2:30 a.m. by officers called to the residence in the 6600-block of Eckersley Road for reports of gunfire.

When they arrived, they located the bodies of a man and a woman inside the home.

Mounties have provided few details about the case, saying only that the scene is expected to be cordoned off for a "significant amount of time" as they investigate.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the investigation, and will be working with Mounties on the case.

IHIT's media officer said crews will remain at the scene in the coming days as they gather forensic evidence.

The victims have not yet been publicly identified, but Cpl. Frank Jang told reporters at the scene Monday that both were known to police. Jang said the victims knew each other, and that it appears their deaths were targeted.

IHIT asks anyone with more information to contact them, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.