VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Port Coquitlam are investigating a collision that left a 29-year-old cyclist dead in the city early Saturday morning.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a release that they were called to the intersection of Kingsway Avenue and Coast Meridian Overpass just after 2 a.m. to respond to the collision.

The cyclist, a Port Coquitlam man, was riding his bicycle southbound on the overpass and was struck by a vehicle travelling eastbound on Kingsway Avenue in the intersection, police said.

Video from the scene showed a blue minivan with a broken windshield stopped atop the crumpled frame of a bicycle.

Police said the driver remained at the scene after the crash and is co-operating with the investigation. They added they do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the incident.

Officers believe there may have been some witnesses who left the scene they arrived, police said. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for Const. Bryan Battel.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police investigated the collision. Shortly after noon, police said the roads had reopened.