

CTV News Vancouver





The combination of ongoing construction projects around the city and an influx of cruise ships has the City of Vancouver advising the public to expect significant traffic on local roads this weekend.

A total of seven cruise ships are expected to dock at Canada Place this weekend, including four throughout the day on Saturday and three on Sunday, according to the Port of Metro Vancouver's cruise ship schedule. The weekend visits are in addition to the three vessels that were expected to dock at Canada Place on Friday.

For comparison, only four cruise ships docked in Vancouver across both days last weekend.

The city also advises of a variety of road closures, some of which have been ongoing and some of which are specific to the coming weekend.

A crane lift will reduce Seymour Street to one lane between Robson and Georgia streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Similarly, a crane lift will reduce West 4th Avenue to one lane in each direction between Arbutus and Maple streets from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

The city's Quebec Street improvement project will close that street southbound between Terminal Avenue and East 2nd Avenue from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The street will be closed northbound between East 2nd Avenue and East 1st Avenue during the same hours.

East 2nd Avenue will also be reduced to one lane in each direction between Main and Ontario streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday as a result of this project.

Other ongoing construction projects in Vancouver will not be changing local traffic patterns this weekend. More information about the effects of construction on local roadways can be found on the City of Vancouver's road closures page.