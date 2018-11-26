

CTV Vancouver





Drivers experienced heavy delays after a crash that snarled traffic on the Stanley Park Causeway Monday afternoon.

DriveBC first tweeted about the closure shortly before 6 p.m.

Social media images of the scene showed at least two cars with significant damage to their front ends.

The stretch of Highway 99 was initially closed in both directions, but a single lane was reopened each way at around 6:30 p.m.

The roadway was fully reopened by 7 p.m.

The cause of the crash is unclear and there were no reports of injuries.