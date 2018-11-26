Crash snarls traffic on Stanley Park Causeway
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 6:02PM PST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 7:13PM PST
Drivers experienced heavy delays after a crash that snarled traffic on the Stanley Park Causeway Monday afternoon.
DriveBC first tweeted about the closure shortly before 6 p.m.
Social media images of the scene showed at least two cars with significant damage to their front ends.
The stretch of Highway 99 was initially closed in both directions, but a single lane was reopened each way at around 6:30 p.m.
The roadway was fully reopened by 7 p.m.
The cause of the crash is unclear and there were no reports of injuries.