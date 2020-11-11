VANCOUVER -- A crash involving a logging truck left lumber strewn about the roadway on Highway 99 north of Squamish Wednesday, reducing the highway to alternating one-way traffic and causing "some injuries," according to police.

Squamish RCMP tweeted about the collision around 12:20 p.m., urging the public to expect lane closures at the scene 15 kilometres north of Squamish.

A subsequent tweet included a photo of the crash scene, showing several raw logs piled up on the roadway next to a semi truck on its side.

Emergency vehicles were still arriving at the scene, police said, noting that alternating traffic may be halted at times during clean-up.

ROAD UPDATE: Collision #BCHwy99 at Conroy FSR involving logging truck has alternating NB/SB but may close at points due to cleanup. Emergency crews still arriving and some injuries have been reported. Please expect delays #FrontlinePolicing @SeatoSkyHighway @MountainFMradio pic.twitter.com/FxOg4g597d — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) November 11, 2020

Police did not indicate the severity of injuries that resulted from the crash, nor did they say how many people had been injured. CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Squamish RCMP for more information. This story will be updated if and when more details are provided.