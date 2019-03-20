

CTV Vancouver





TransLink is warning commuters that a CP Rail derailment in Port Coquitlam has caused a service disruption on the West Coast Express.

In a statement, the transportation authority said the derailment occurred near the Port Coquitlam Station yard and is impacting train access to the station.

"Currently train 2 will reroute back to Coquitlam Central Station and all subsequent trains will stop at Coquitlam Central Station, proceed past (Port Coquitlam) Station and stop at Pitt Meadows Station," the release read. "A bus bridge is in place to transport passengers to Port Coquitlam Station from Coquitlam Station."

Riders who need more information can contact TransLink at 604-953-3333 for trip planning advice.