Millions of tulips will be in full bloom over the next several weeks, exploding in a colourful feast for the eyes.

The Chilliwack Tulip Festival has announced its opening date will be on April 10. The event will run until May 5, with a possible extension.

Despite its name, the first couple of weeks will be dedicated to celebrating its various hyacinths and more than a dozen different daffodil varieties.

The last three weeks will be focused on the main event: 20 acres of tulips.

The festival boasts of having close to 6.5 million flowers.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.