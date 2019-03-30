Chilliwack Tulip Festival blooms on April 10
The Chilliwack Tulip Festival will be open to the public on April 10, 2019. Courtesy: Chilliwack Tulip Festival
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 1:52PM PDT
Millions of tulips will be in full bloom over the next several weeks, exploding in a colourful feast for the eyes.
The Chilliwack Tulip Festival has announced its opening date will be on April 10. The event will run until May 5, with a possible extension.
Despite its name, the first couple of weeks will be dedicated to celebrating its various hyacinths and more than a dozen different daffodil varieties.
The last three weeks will be focused on the main event: 20 acres of tulips.
The festival boasts of having close to 6.5 million flowers.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.