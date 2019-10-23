VANCOUVER – Suspects have been identified and charges are likely after an incident involving pepper spray at a Port Coquitlam school Tuesday, Mounties say.

According to RCMP, at around 12:45 p.m. an incident took place between several "young males" in the Terry Fox Secondary parking lot. They did not say whether those involved were minors.

In the middle of a confrontation, pepper spray was used against two people who were inside a car.

Even though the incident happened in the school's parking lot, staff decided to put the school on hold and secure, which was lifted about an hour after police arrived.

"Front line Coquitlam RCMP officers were on scene in moments and stayed at the school throughout the day to make sure that students and staff felt safe," said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a news release.

"Police are satisfied that we have identified all potential suspects who were at the scene. We are examining all the evidence to determine the exact charges that should be laid."

Apart from the pepper spray, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP's non-emergency line at 604-945-1550.