

CTV Vancouver





Two police officers were rushed to hospital on Saturday after they were poisoned by carbon monoxide while helping two victims.

Central Saanich Police Service said the officers were responding to a call about a man in distress.

When they arrived at the home, they found the doors were locked. Once they were able to get inside, they brought an unconscious man and a second person out to safety.

While the officers were rescuing the pair, they inhaled some carbon monoxide, officials said.

"There was someone who really needed help this morning and these officers knew that they had to act quickly to save this man's life," said Chief Les Sylven.

"They decided to do what they swore to do and that is to protect lives. They put themselves at risk, went inside this house and were able to rescue these people."

The officers were later released from hospital. The two others are also expected to make a full recovery.