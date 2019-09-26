

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Even though illness has forced Canada's musical icon Celine Dion to postpone four concerts in Montreal, the vocal powerhouse has announced she's adding an extra show in Vancouver.

Dion is suffering from a throat virus that is forcing her to take a week off from performing. Her shows scheduled at Montreal's Bell Centre on Sept. 26, 27, 30 and Oct. 1 have been postponed to dates later in November.

But there's good news for Vancouver fans, as Dion has added a second show in Vancouver. She's now set to perform in Vancouver on April 17 and 18, 2020 at Rogers Arena.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 27, while tickets will be available to the general public on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

Dion's world tour kicked off Sept. 18 in Quebec City. She's promoting the Nov. 15 release of her new album, "Courage."