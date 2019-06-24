

CTV News Vancouver





Warning: This story contains details that some readers might find upsetting.

Police in Metro Vancouver are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself on public transit, mere inches away from an unsuspecting passenger's face.

Authorities said the victim was sitting down on the SkyTrain on the morning of April 29 when she noticed the man "looming uncomfortably close to her."

"When she looked toward the man, she noticed that he had his erect penis and testicles exposed over the waistline of his sweatpants," Transit Police said in a news release.

The suspect eventually stepped off the train at Joyce SkyTrain Station, but not before the victim managed to surreptitiously snap a photo of his genitals, which she later provided to investigators after reporting the troubling incident.

Two months later, authorities said the man still hasn't been located.

Investigators did find a suspect on surveillance video, and shared his image with the public on Monday in the hopes that someone will recognize him and come forward.

A review of security cameras showed the man rode trains for almost an hour that morning between Main Street and Edmonds station, which "speaks to the predatory nature of his actions," police said.

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned man, 25-30 years old, 5'9" tall weighing about 160 lbs. He has brown hair, a patchy goatee and brown eyes, and was wearing glasses, a black hoodie, black sweatpants with a white drawstring, white headphones and a black-and-grey backpack at the time of the alleged flashing incident.

Police asked anyone with information on his identity to call them at 604-516-7419 or text them at 87-77-77.