B.C.'s own Carly Rae Jepsen has announced a new album and a massive tour that includes 30 U.S. cities – but none in Canada yet.

On Monday, the pop star revealed her fourth album is called "Dedicated," and will be released by School Boy Records and Interscope Records on May 17.

Days later, the "Call Me Maybe" and "Cut to the Feeling" singer will be embarking on a brief tour of Europe, which includes stops in Sweden, Germany, France and Spain, before flying to the United States for dozens more shows.

No Canada dates is illegal — Z (@okk_zach) April 1, 2019

But the announcement left B.C. fans of the Mission-born singer hanging, with not a single tour date anywhere in Canada or even in nearby Seattle.

"No Canada dates is illegal," on disappointed fan wrote to Jepsen on Twitter.

"HOW CAN YOU ABANDON YOUR HOME COUNTRY LIKE THIS," said another.

Jepsen hasn't responded to any of the concerns, and it's unclear whether there are more tour dates that haven't been announced. Tickets can be found on the singer's website.