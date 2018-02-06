

Ross McLaughlin and Sandra Hermiston, CTV Vancouver





Valentine's Day is nearing and if you're looking for the most romantic spot to celebrate we’ve got the answer. OpenTable has released its annual list of the top 100 romantic restaurants in Canada and several in Metro Vancouver have made the cut.

“Well, I think it starts with the ambience. Then the food is what you walk away saying, ‘wow, that was fantastic,’” said Ziv Schierau, head of national accounts for OpenTable Canada.

And that’s how the 500,000 OpenTable users picked their favourite romantic spots.

The list includes celebrated restaurants like Seasons in the Park, with its stunning views and indoor and outdoor fireplaces. Bishop’s in Kitsilano also made the list, along with downtown’s Five Sails restaurant, the Salmon House in West Vancouver and the TeaHouse Restaurant in Stanley Park.

If you’d rather dine in the suburbs, the Old Surrey Restaurant was also chosen one of the most romantic places to dine in the country, along with Tap Restaurant in Surrey.

The Steveston Seafood House is also among the top 100, as well as the Hart House in Burnaby.

In addition to ambiance, Canadians also favour particular cuisines for their romantic dinners. Steakhouses and Italian restaurants were our top choices while Canadian, Continental and French cuisines were also popular.

“The list changes from year to year,” explained Schierau. "If you don't see your favorite restaurant from the list and you think they should be there go on book a reservation on OpenTable and complete a review."

To look at a complete list of the restaurants, click here.

Here are the links to the Metro Vancouver restaurants that made the list: