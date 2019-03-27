

CTV Vancouver





Fans of Florida rapper Kodak Black were disappointed after his Vancouver concert was delayed at the last minute Tuesday night.

Black was scheduled to bring his "Dying to Live" tour to the PNE Forum, but was allegedly denied entry to Canada hours before the show.

"Canada didn't let us in," DJ Showtime, who is performing with Black on the tour, posted to Instagram Tuesday.

Showtime did not elaborate on why they were allegedly turned away, and has since deleted his post.

Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, has had a number of run-ins with law enforcement. He was arrested in January 2018 after posting an Instagram video that appeared to show him passing marijuana and a gun near a child. Last fall, he was also indicted on a sexual assault charge.

It's unclear whether his history had anything to do with the tour's apparent trouble crossing the border this week.

@KodakBlack1k drove 11 hours to come see kodak in vancouver just to find out its now cancelled. now we weep �� #lockkodakbackup #thisarobberyofmytime — Benson Howard (@beans_howard) March 26, 2019

A tweet from the PNE Forum's Twitter account blamed "scheduling conflicts" for delaying Tuesday's concert, which has been pushed back to May 7.

"Previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the door on the new date," the venue said.

The failure left many fans frustrated, including a man who said he drove 11 hours to see Kodak Black's show in Vancouver. He tweeted the hashtag #thisisarobberyofmytime.