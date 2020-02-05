VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted on warrants related to sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement.

Jack Lincoln Kelley, 33, of Burnaby, is wanted on two Canada-wide warrants and one province-wide warrant, according to RCMP.

Mounties said he is believed to be living in Burnaby or its surrounding area. He's white, about six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He's balding and has brown eyes.

"Kelley is known to police and should not be confronted by the public," Mounties said in a statement. "If located, please contact the RCMP or your local police."

Kelley has court-imposed conditions, including not dating or having any intimate relationships with a woman until a bail supervisor has been informed of his conditions.

Police are asking anyone with information about Kelley's whereabouts to contact them at 604-646-9999.