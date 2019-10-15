

Alyse Kotyk, Luisa Alvarez, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Mounties in Burnaby are trying to piece together what led to a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday.

At around 5:30 p.m., a motorcycle and an SUV crashed at the intersection of Hastings Street and Ingleton Avenue. The male motorcyclist was thrown several meters from the impact and was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Jack Fox was nearby when the crash happened and helped give first aid to the motorcyclist.

"I went over and I helped stabilize his head and basically held him there and talked him through everything that was going on and keeping him alert until the firefighters came and took over," he told CTV News Vancouver. "He seemed to be alert when I left but in pretty rough shape."

The SUV also sustained significant damage, but a witness told CTV News the two occupants of the vehicle appeared to be in stable condition.

Investigators closed off the road between MacDonald and Esmond avenues for most of the night while they investigated.