The province is urging parents to beware of third party websites and social media posts offering assistance to people wanting to apply for the Affordable Child Care benefit.

The new benefit was launched in September 2018 and offers up to $1,250 a month per child, depending on your income. It’s free to apply.

But third-party websites that are not authorized by the province have been cropping up. The sites have a number of inaccuracies about the program on them, and they are charging a fee to help with applications.

If you need help applying for the benefit, you can contact the Child Care Service Team at 1-888-338-6622, or your local Child Care Resource and Referral Centre.