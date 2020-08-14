VANCOUVER -- A 24-hour livestream is giving viewers an up-close look at one of the Vancouver Aquarium's newest residents.

The sea otter cam chronicles the life of an orphaned pup, which seems to involve a lot eating, bathing and napping.

Joey is the star of the show and he seems to be settling into his new nursery. He's had quite a long journey, which includes an extensive rescue effort off Vancouver Island's northwestern coastline.

The pup was believed to be just 10 days old when he was discovered in early July near Kyuquot, a remote First Nations community. A concerned resident heard him making noises overnight and called for help. The following morning, an adult sea otter believed to be the pup's mother was found dead nearby.

Staff members at Ocean Wise Marine Mammal Rescue Centre co-ordinated a rescue mission alongside Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

The infant otter was flown by float plane to Vancouver and put into intensive care at the rescue centre before being moved to the Vancouver Aquarium.

Joey was deemed "non-releasable" by B.C. government officials and faces a long road to rehabilitation.

"He wouldn't have been able to survive much longer on his own so we're really grateful that we were able to get him treatment quickly," said Lindsaye Akhurst, manager of the Ocean Wise Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, in a news release, shortly after he was rescued.

Sea otter pups are also incredibly dependent on their mothers for the first six months of their lives.

"This pup would normally learn to groom, swim and feed from its mother, so he has quite the journey ahead of him," said Dr. Martin Haulena, head veterinarian at the rescue centre.

Joey now joins a family of six rescued otters at the Vancouver Aquarium.