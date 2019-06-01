

CTV News Vancouver





The BC Wildlife Service is sending more help to Alberta and the Yukon, where the wildfire threats continue to grow.

On Saturday, the BCWS announced it is sending 137 personnel to where help is most needed in Alberta. They will be arriving on Monday and Tuesday.

Previously, 257 personnel were sent to that province and they will be returning on Thursday and Friday.

Alberta has been dealing with a challenging wildfire situation.

The largest fire is burning in the northwestern area of High Level, where the Chuckegg Creek wildfire remains out of control. It has burned 280,000 hectares of land and destroyed more than a dozen homes in the Paddle Prairie Métis Settlement.

B.C. is also sending seven personnel, including six firefighters and a fire camp manager, to the Yukon on Sunday.

"The BC Wildfire Service recognizes the importance of sharing firefighting resources given the invaluable assistance that both Alberta and the Yukon provided to B.C. during the last two wildfire seasons, which were the worst in the province's history," the agency said in a press release.

Crews can be deployed out of province for up to 19 days at a time, but they can be called to return at any time.